Giannis Antetokounmpo hit yet another milestone. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar just joined franchise legend and NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most 30-10-5 games in team history during Monday night's showdown against the Washington Wizards on the road (h/t NBA History).

Giannis Antetokounmpo has tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most games of 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in Bucks Franchise History:

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 109 games

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 109 games

Giannis Antetokounmpo rips Wizards with ultra-efficient performance

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not even need to play the entire game to collect at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists versus the Wizards, proving just how unstoppable he can be on any given night.

The Greek Freak was a menace on both ends of the floor but was especially outstanding on the offense. He finished the contest with eye-popping numbers of 42 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists to go with a steal and a block. He did all that in only 34 minutes of action on the floor, as the Wizards just looked helpless in containing the two-time league Most Valuable Player.

Antetokounmpo had his way, especially on offense, all night long opposite the Wizards, as he missed just three of his 23 attempts from the field in the Bucks' 142-129 victory. Damian Lillard chipped in 22 points, while Khris Middleton put up 18 more.

With the win, the Bucks managed to improve to 10-4 and extend their undefeated streak to five games.

After ripping the lowly Wizards, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will have a tougher assignment up next, with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics waiting for Milwaukee in Beantown this coming Wednesday.