NBA stars are often consulted by front offices before big trades occur. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't though. Prior to the Bucks acquisition of Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, he reportedly wasn't asked about the deal since Jrue Holiday, his close friend, was involved, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“He literally played no role,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN, via Talkin NBA on X (formerly Twitter). “In fact, John Horst, Milwaukee's GM, he did not bring this trade idea or sign-off on it to Giannis Antetokounmpo because Jrue Holiday was involved… he did not want to put that on Giannis Antetokounmpo and have that on his conscience.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo's impact on Damian Lillard trade

So did Giannis have an impact on this trade? Although he didn't have a “direct influence” on the deal, Wojnarowski believes the Bucks' decision to trade for Damian Lillard stemmed from the desire to keep Antetokounmpo for the long-term future.

“Giannis didn't have any real direct influence on it,” Wojnarowski said. “Certainly in the broader scope, Horst makes this decision, the Bucks make this decision believing that it gives them the best chance to win more titles, to contend over a longer period of time with Giannis Antetokounmpo and of course it gives them, they think, a better chance to get him to do a new deal with them when he's ready to sign an extension.”

Rumors have swirled about Giannis' possible departure once his contract ends with the Bucks. He wanted to see the team make an effort to win, and the message was clearly sent as a result of this Damian Lillard trade.

Acquiring Lillard doesn't guarantee that Giannis will sign a long-term extension. It does, however, increase the odds.