Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo saw his EuroBasket gold medal dream come crashing down on Tuesday after Greece was brutally eliminated by Germany in the quarter-finals. Unfortunately for him, Giannis was not even able to finish the game after he was ejected at around the mid-way point of the fourth quarter due to a second flagrant foul.

There may have been some frustration from Giannis’ end as he hit an opponent on the head while going for a rebound. It did not look intentional at all, but it’s hard to argue that it wasn’t an unsportsmanlike foul (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ejected from the game after getting his second unsportsmenlike foul 👀 pic.twitter.com/2kyTEa3B9U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 13, 2022

Giannis actually started this game off strong, making all but one of his attempts in the first quarter. The Greeks were looking good after the first frame behind Antetokounmpo’s 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists:

Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first quarter vs. Germany 🔒 13 points

4 rebounds

4 assists 6-of-7 FG pic.twitter.com/aXhU6WN58x — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 13, 2022

Greece entered halftime with a slim lead and with momentum on their side thanks to Kostas Sloukas last-second heave from half-court. Unfortunately for Giannis and Co., it all went downhill from there. The Germans went off in the third period, going on a blistering 20-1 run in the quarter:

Germany has outscored Greece in the 3rd quarter of their Quarterfinal matchup 20-1 😳 pic.twitter.com/nL2M1Yp2SX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 13, 2022

Germany was just having fun at that point. Even the Orlando Magic’s incoming second-year forward Frank Wagner hit a stepback triple all over Giannis:

Franz Wagner with the stepback three over Giannis 😳pic.twitter.com/aQJV8xPfUX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 13, 2022

Earlier in the summer, Giannis Antetokounmpo stated that he didn’t think Greece was capable of winning the gold medal. While his statement was a way to motivate his teammates, it seems that he was right all along as the Greeks looked outclassed against a formidable German side.