Texas Tech football launched the biggest fireworks on the recruiting end for Fourth of July. Felix Ojo spurned multiple powers for the Red Raiders Friday. Becoming a rare five-star commit for the Lubbock university on the college football recruiting trail.

But how were the Red Raiders able to coax the dominating tackle? Especially with Texas, Michigan, Florida even defending national champion Ohio State all in the final mix for him?

Texas Tech turned to NIL money to convince Ojo that Lubbock is the place for him. The Athletic helped pull back the curtain on the Red Raiders courting Ojo.

Ojo agreed to a three-year, $2.3 million revenue-sharing contract, The Athletic revealed on Saturday. But the outlet also delivered clarity on one reported contract involving the Mansfield, Texas talent.

How much Felix Ojo could earn after joining Texas Tech recruiting class

A Texas Tech helmet is seen before the the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ojo's agent Derrick Shelby of Prestige Management spearheaded the NIL process for the newest Red Raider.

Turns out there was a contract figure that needed to be clarified by The Athletic.

“ESPN reported on Friday that Ojo was receiving a three-year deal worth $5.1 million, according to his agent, Derrick Shelby of Prestige Management. Shelby confirmed those figures to The Athletic on Saturday, but three Texas Tech sources refuted that number, with two confirming that Ojo is scheduled to receive an annual compensation of $775,000 per year for three years from Tech’s revenue-sharing pool,” the report reads.

There's additional figures attached to Ojo. He received a verbal agreement “that can escalate the total value of the contract into the $5 million range.” However, that figure surfaces “if there were a large jump in the revenue sharing cap for schools or if there is minimal regulation of schools’ adhering to the cap.”

Ojo isn't the only massive recruiting win. Four-star safety Donovan Webb spurned Michigan for Texas Tech on Wednesday. Webb originally was favored to land with the Wolverines per multiple outlets. Texas Tech is now 25th overall in the national recruiting rankings per 247Sports for the 2026 class.

More NCAA Football News
A Syracuse Orange cheerleader carries a flag after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome.
5-star WR shockingly picks Syracuse over Michigan footballScotty White ·
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the ball during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia football way-too-early bold predictions for 2025 seasonLorenzo J Reyna ·
Former Arizona Cardinal wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald cheers for his son after Brophy Prep's Devin Fitzgerald (1) scores a touchdown during a game against Regis Jesuit at Central HS football field.
Larry Fitzgerald’s son drops big claim after choosing Notre DameLorenzo J Reyna ·
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) locks up with Michigan Wolverines tight end Max Bredeson (44) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium
New Michigan football commit makes bold Ohio State promiseScotty White ·
Indiana's Ty Son Lawton silences the crowd after a touchdown run against Michigan State during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing
Indiana stuns 2 SEC powers by landing 4-starLorenzo J Reyna ·
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Dan Lanning shares social media flex after Oregon lands 4-starLorenzo J Reyna ·