Kelsey Plum made impressive WNBA history during Saturday's encounter between the Los Angeles Sparks and Indiana Fever.

In 37 minutes of action, Plum finished with a stat line of 20 points, three rebounds and three assists. She shot 6-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Her performance proved to be crucial in the Sparks taking down the Fever 89-87. This also had her make history due to her dominance against Indiana. She now holds a 21-1 all-time record against the Fever, the highest win percentage of any player in WNBA history against a single opponent (min. 20 games).

What's next for Kelsey Plum, Sparks

Kelsey Plum performed at a solid level to help lead the Sparks to victory over the Fever.

One advantage they had was not having to deal with Caitlin Clark, who was out due to injury. Despite that, the game still went down to the wire as Indiana's other stars stepped up to cause trouble for Los Angeles. The Fever even had an 87-83 lead in the last two minutes, but the Sparks scored the last six points to secure the win.

Four players scored in double-digits on Los Angeles' behalf, including Plum. Azura Stevens led the team in scoring with 21 points to go with 12 rebounds and two assists. She shot 7-of-14 overall, including 3-of-7 from downtown, and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe. Dearica Hamby came next with 18 points and four assists, while Rickea Jackson had 15 points and five assists.

Los Angeles improved to a 6-13 record on the season, holding the sixth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are three games behind the Las Vegas Aces and four games behind the Golden State Valkyries.

The Sparks will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Minnesota Lynx on July 10 at 3 p.m. ET.