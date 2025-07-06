Kelsey Plum made impressive WNBA history during Saturday's encounter between the Los Angeles Sparks and Indiana Fever.

In 37 minutes of action, Plum finished with a stat line of 20 points, three rebounds and three assists. She shot 6-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Her performance proved to be crucial in the Sparks taking down the Fever 89-87. This also had her make history due to her dominance against Indiana. She now holds a 21-1 all-time record against the Fever, the highest win percentage of any player in WNBA history against a single opponent (min. 20 games).

What's next for Kelsey Plum, Sparks

Indiana Fever guard Aari McDonald (2) takes the ball away from Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) during a game Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever fell 87-89 to the Stars.
HG Biggs/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelsey Plum performed at a solid level to help lead the Sparks to victory over the Fever.

One advantage they had was not having to deal with Caitlin Clark, who was out due to injury. Despite that, the game still went down to the wire as Indiana's other stars stepped up to cause trouble for Los Angeles. The Fever even had an 87-83 lead in the last two minutes, but the Sparks scored the last six points to secure the win.

Four players scored in double-digits on Los Angeles' behalf, including Plum. Azura Stevens led the team in scoring with 21 points to go with 12 rebounds and two assists. She shot 7-of-14 overall, including 3-of-7 from downtown, and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe. Dearica Hamby came next with 18 points and four assists, while Rickea Jackson had 15 points and five assists.

Los Angeles improved to a 6-13 record on the season, holding the sixth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are three games behind the Las Vegas Aces and four games behind the Golden State Valkyries.

The Sparks will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Minnesota Lynx on July 10 at 3 p.m. ET.

More Los Angeles Sparks News
Jun 6, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts against the Dallas Wings during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
How Kelsey Plum can join rare company in first Sparks seasonJulian Ojeda ·
Jun 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former Los Angeles Sparks Candace Parker acknowledges the crowd during a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sparks player gets 100% real on Candace Parker’s crucial impactJaren Kawada ·
Former Los Angeles Sparks Candace Parker stands next to her daughter, white jacket, Lailaa Nicole Williams, as she acknowledges the crowd during a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime.
Candace Parker opens up on why WNBA coaching might not be in the cardsZachary Draves ·
Golden State Valkyries guard Julie Vanloo (35) dribbles against the Las Vegas Aces during the first quarter at Chase Center.
Sparks sign Eurobasket champion to final roster spotDavid Yapkowitz ·
Los Angeles Sparks guard Odyssey Sims (0) passes the ball across the court during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Sparks fans in disbelief over LA’s latest roster cutsBen Strauss ·
Former Los Angeles Sparks Candace Parker stands next to her daughter, white jacket, Lailaa Nicole Williams, as she acknowledges the crowd during a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime.
Magic Johnson pays tribute to Candace Parker ahead of Sparks jersey retirementErin Achenbach ·