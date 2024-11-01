The Milwaukee Bucks are betting on a turn toward the positive sooner rather than later under Doc Rivers. Unfortunately, Giannis Antetokounmpo's embarrassing moment at the free throw line could sum up the entire season despite a full training camp together.

An air-balled free throw in a road arena will always amp up the fans. Missing everything from the charity stripe while on the wrong side of a blowout is even tougher to bear. Thankfully for Milwaukee's fans, one missed free throw is nothing to fret about, yet. The Bucks a holding firm with Antetokounmpo amid trade rumor rumblings.

Not that the All-Star had much help on the court in Memphis. The supporting cast was 9-42 (21%) from three-point range with nine turnovers. Antetoukounmpo (37 points, 11 rebounds) was amazing besides that one lowlight. He missed only five field goals (17-22) and five free throws (3-8) during the 122-99 blowout loss to the Grizzlies.

Giannis' Bucks give up vs. Grizzlies

Rivers will have to really let the locker room hear about bad body language after a blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bucks were down 80-61 with 6:30 left in the third quarter and yet it seemed the game was all but conceded. Ja Morant and Scotty Pippen Jr.'s ‘walk the dog' strategy drained an extra 15 seconds off the clock and the Bucks still were not ready to play defense.

Morant had a triple-double before the third quarter was completed. Antetokounmmpo has yet to be as assertive. He has five straight double-doubles to start the season but only three blocks and two steals. The defensive effort that usually leads to easy offense just is not present with the Bucks right now. Instead, Antetokounmpo is left taking responsibility for 18 turnovers.

It will be hard for Rivers and the Bucks to turn a corner with those negative trends popping up on a nightly basis. Rivers is adamant better days are ahead though.

“Camp was great. I think the struggles were having early – because we had [training] camp, when we get out of this, we're gonna make a run,” Rivers stated. “I believe that run is around the corner, but we just gotta get to it.”