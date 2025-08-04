With the constant rumors surrounding Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the latest information from NBA insider Shams Charania adds more question marks to the situation. As the Bucks' big man in Antetokounmpo will compete in EuroBasket for Greece, Charania would speak more about the possible future of the 30-year-old.

Charania was on ESPN's “Get Up,” where he would speak to Peter Schrager about what his sources have told him recently, being that a decision still hasn't been 100 percent made about the star's immediate future. The process of Antetokounmpo debating whether he wants to stay or leave is ongoing, as some “very real conversations” were had.

“Sources tell me there's still nothing set in stone about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee or whether he will be leaving. And so, he's continuing to evaluate his future,” Charania said. “I reported it in mid-May that he's evaluating whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or is it elsewhere. And that process is continuing. There's been some very real conversations over the last week or so.”

“The constant question that Giannis has, though, is, can I win a championship with this roster? Is this roster going to be one for this upcoming year and 2026-27? He wants to win a second championship,” Charania continued. “So he's asking that question over and over. There are multiple teams waiting in the wings, potentially, if Giannis this offseason still makes that decision.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo facing a tough decision

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

As the Bucks have made their mark during the free agency period this summer in waiving Damian Lillard to free up space in acquiring Myles Turner, among others, it's the team's way of showing Antetokounmpo they want to build around him. There's no doubt that this will be the hardest decision the former-MVP has to make in his career thus far, having been with Milwaukee for over a decade, where he won a title.

“This is a very tough decision for him, though, this is 12 years he spent there,” Charania said. “There's a lot of equity there. He won a championship there. This type of move isn't going to be easy, because this is a Milwaukee Bucks organization, they went out and they stretched and waved Damian Lillard, $113 million, they did that because they wanted to show Giannis, ‘We're doing everything in our power to keep you here.' But Giannis Antetokounmpo is the ultimate decider, whether he feels this roster is good enough.”

At any rate, Milwaukee looks to improve after finishing 48-34, putting them fifth in the East.

