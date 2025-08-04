ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania doubled down on his Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo take about his future. After speculating Antetokounmpo's long-term future with the Bucks, Charania believes Giannis is most likely still in flux, regarding his future with the only team he's ever played for. For Shams, a lot of that uncertainty stems from championship aspirations.

Charania believes the likelihood of the Bucks competing for their second championship in four years will be the biggest factor in Antetokounmpo's long-term commitment, per ESPN Milwaukee.

“I think he's still in his process of evaluating, asking himself some hard questions,” Charania said. “And the questions I've heard since the day of the Myles Turner trade and the Damian Lillard search-and-waive, is can I win another championship in Milwaukee? Can I win with this roster? Not only next season, but in 2026, 2027, because in all likelihood, this roster is pretty much going to be the roster this upcoming year, the year after that.”

Adding Myles Turner, Kevin Porter Jr., and re-signing Bobby Portis, the Bucks bolstered their frontcourt in an attempt to demonstrate their commitment to Antetokounmpo. The Bucks also signed veteran guard Cole Anthony.

Shams drops cryptic Giannis Antetokounmp, Bucks revelation

After dropping a cryptic take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks' future, ESPN's Shams Charania doubled down on the uncertainty of the two-time MVP (2019, 2020)'s future. For Charania, Antetokounmpo is still evaluating his current situation, meaning the 2025-26 campaign could play a critical role in Giannis deciding to stick with the Bucks, per ESPN's Get Up.

“Sources tell me there's still nothing set in stone about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee or whether he will be leaving. And so, he's continuing to evaluate his future,” Charania said. “I reported it in mid-May that he's evaluating whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or is it elsewhere. And that process is continuing. There's been some very real conversations over the last week or so.”

“The constant question that Giannis has, though, is, can I win a championship with this roster? Is this roster going to be one for this upcoming year and 2026-27? He wants to win a second championship,” Charania continued. “So he's asking that question over and over. There are multiple teams waiting in the wings, potentially, if Giannis this offseason still makes that decision.”

How the Bucks fare in the Eastern Conference in 2025-26 could ultimately point Antetokoumpo in the decision to either commit long-term or making other plans.

