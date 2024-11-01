The Milwaukee Bucks are making cutthroat roster decisions amid the rumblings over Giannis Antetokounmpo's future. Doc Rivers inherited a team that swapped Jrue Holiday's all-around game for Damian Lillard's lethal offense. Rivers took the head coaching job in the middle of last season. Having a full training camp together was supposed to create a better situation. Instead, the Bucks have gotten out to a 1-3 start and the schedule makers did Rivers no favors.

Rivers addressed the issue head-on before facing the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Camp was great. I think the struggles were having early – because we had [training] camp, when we get out of this, we're gonna make a run,” Rivers stated. “I believe that run is around the corner, but we just gotta get to it.”

Next up for the Bucks is a home-and-away series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. A home date with the Utah Jazz looks to be a reprieve but then it's off to the airport with stops to see the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. That is a tough first 10 games for a group still looking to build championship-level chemistry.

Bucks trying to beat the allegations

The Milwaukee Bucks are battling some serious allegations in the NBA universe. Apparently, the front office made a big move without consulting their All-World superstar. Worse, Milwaukee's front office will have a hard time escaping blame for creating a juggernaut. While the Bucks got a title out of Jrue Holiday, the Boston Celtics might be sitting on a dynasty.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is taking notice of those developments. Swapping Holiday for Lillard seems like an upgrade going on highlights and marketablity but basketball is a two-way game. Now the graceful Greek is having a hard time seeing a pathway back to the NBA Finals with the Bucks.

Rivers has the Bucks sitting 14th in points per game (114), a full 11.8 points behind the league-leading Celtics. The Cavaliers, for comparison, are just 0.2 points off the pace in second place so far. Milwaukee will have some difficulties building momentum if the trend of not sharing the ball continues as well. They are 25th in assists per game.

It would be hard to argue that those training camp lessons have been on display this season. The Bucks are seemingly giving up while down 19 points in the third quarter versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Halloween.

That is a scary scene for the embattled coach. Only time will tell if Rivers is right about the Bucks turning a corner toward a championship run.