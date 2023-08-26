Recently, it was reported that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will not commit to an extension with the team until he feels assured that they will continue competing for championships. This wasn't exactly music to Bucks fans' ears, with Antetokounmpo inarguably being the most important player in franchise history.

NBA insider Chris Broussard recently shared his thoughts on the news on FS1's First Things First, and his opinion might ruffle some Milwaukee feathers.

“I don't think Giannis should sign an extension with the Bucks,” said Broussard. “Even if they win another championship, keep your options open… no one will kill you for leaving there with one title.”

At 28 years old, Giannis Antetokounmpo is now firmly in what would figure to be the prime years of his career. In 2021, the “Greek Freak” led Milwaukee to the NBA Championship, taking home Finals MVP honors along the way.

However, after a second-round exit in 2022, the 2023 postseason hung a cloud over the franchise, with the eighth-seeded Miami Heat dispatching Milwaukee in a mere five games. It's important to note that Antetokounmpo missed essentially the first three games of the series with a tailbone injury.

Still, Chris Broussard's comments surely won't be received well by Bucks Nation. While it is true that Antetokounmpo delivered the city a championship and really owes nothing to the organization, the Bucks have still shown on several occasions their commitment to building a winner around him, including mortgaging their entire future for guard Jrue Holiday, which helped propel them to the championship.

If things go well in 2023-24, Broussard's concerns should be put to rest.