It took 50 years, but the Milwaukee Bucks ended their title drought in 2021. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, they have a new look with Adrian Griffin taking over the reins from Mike Budenholzer on the sideline.

Losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2022, followed by a very disappointing exit in the first-round last year after they held the league's best regular season record, change was inevitable for this franchise. However, injuries have played a big role in their lack of postseason wins since their championship. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have all missed chunks of time throughout the year, which has led to their inability to compete at the highest level possible.

In a recent interview with HoopsHype, Sixth Man of the Year candidate Bobby Portis discussed the team's recent injury concerns and what the key to success will be under Griffin's leadership.

“I don’t like to compare the past and the future, but I just hope he lets us be us, and be the player-driven team,” Portis stated. “We have a lot of guys on our team that’s done this before, so we kind of know what it takes to get to that next level. Our biggest thing on the Bucks is just staying healthy. No matter who it is that’s coaching whatever it is, we got to be healthy man.”

Middleton only played in a total of 33 regular season games last year and as a team, the Bucks only had fiur players participate in at least 70 games. Portis was one of these players.

“The last couple of years we kind of had bad luck. Khris getting hurt, Giannis getting hurt, hate to dwell in the past, but injuries are real. It’s a real thing in our sport, and we got to stay healthy. That’s the biggest thing for our team.”

There is no doubt that Milwaukee has what it takes to compete for another title, as they have consistently been one of the best teams in the league over the last handful of years. The Bucks have won at least 50 games in four of their last five seasons and almost everyone from last year's team is returning for the 2023-24 season.

This organization has unfinished business to take care of after their gut-wrenching loss in the playoffs last year, which is why Portis and the Bucks are going to look to solidify themselves as the team to beat early on this upcoming year. If they can stay healthy, Milwaukee will surely be the favorites to win the Eastern Conference.