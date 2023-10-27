Damian Lillard's success on the perimeter may have scourged Giannis Antetokounmpo's production. The Milwaukee Bucks duo had a significant amount of playing time but Coach Adrian Griffin had a big decision that confronted him in the middle of the game. He made the right call which led to an insane late-game bucket and a win over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. A specific statistic after their win over the Sixers outlined why placing Dame on the floor more paid dividends.

Giannis Antetokounmpo just got a -13 on the stat sheet versus the Sixers. This was the Bucks legend's second-worst output in a win since he became the league's Most Valuable Player, per Kevin Pelton of ESPN. When Adrian Griffin benched Antetokounmpo and placed Damian Lillard on the floor, better outcomes were surfacing.

The Bucks notched a +13 on the stat sheet with Lillard on the floor and Antetokounmpo sitting. The disparity in other major statistical categories also backs this up. Antetokounmpo's 23 points and 13 rebounds were a far cry from Lillard's performance. The Bucks guard notched 39 points in 37 minutes of action. He also had an all-around display of greatness. It got him eight rebounds and four assists to end the game.

A Larry O'Brien trophy is at stake if only one of these two performs great on a nightly basis. While Antetokounmpo's production was fairly serviceable, this was not what Bucks fans were expecting. Will he be able to pick up on his performance and be able to climb back to his usual averages from last season?