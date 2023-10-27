The absence of James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers squad did not excuse them from a ruthless shooting night from Damian Lillard. He put on a show in his debut for the Milwaukee Bucks and did not look like he needed to adjust at all. He notched an insane 30-point game over Joel Embiid and the Sixers to nearly enter the same legendary territory as Dwyane Wade, Larry Bird, and Russell Westbrook.

Damian Lillard's massive performance to get the opening win over the Sixers. His explosion now makes him tied for 26th for the most 30-point games in NBA history. He joins Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade in the ranks, per Shane Young of Forbes. Lillard is also only two 30-point performances away to beat out Russell Westbrook. Ten more games like this also make him shatter the record set by Larry Bird.

His astounding shooting display was more than needed for the Bucks to succeed. Lillard knocked down 39 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Whenever he was doubled or placed in a triple-threat situation, the Bucks star would make the right passes. This helped him drop four dimes. All of these were essential in getting the victory. This is because they would only escape the Sixers by the skin of their teeth. It may have just been a one-point victory but that is all that they needed to start off strong.

There are 82 games left in the season and something tells Bucks fans that Lillard is going to surpass a lot of greats with his bucket-getting prowess.