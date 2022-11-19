Published November 19, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines for the wrong reasons following their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

After the Bucks’ 110-102 defeat at the hands of the Sixers, Antetokounmpo decided to stay on the floor for a little bit more to shoot some free throws. He was 4-of-15 from the free throw line during the game, so it wasn’t surprising why he opted to get some practice before hitting the showers.

On any given day, fans would appreciate the extra work he’s putting in despite being already an MVP of the league.

Friday’s turn of events wasn’t like a normal day, though. With the game over, it appeared that some Wells Fargo Center staff are already trying to clean up the court, with one man bringing a ladder to fix the rim. Antetokounmpo doesn’t seem to appreciate that as he really wanted to shoot some more. The Bucks star was then seeing tossing the ladder to the ground.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to work on his free throws postgame and threw the Wells Fargo employees ladder to the floor. Bucks lost to the Sixers, 110-102. (via @dem389) pic.twitter.com/wAu05GGYQt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 19, 2022

The full details of what transpired are unknown as of time of writing. Giannis Antetokounmpo could have been simply frustrated and was pissed that he was being stopped to shoot, or maybe something was said to him that angered him.

Whatever the case may be, though, his actions were certainly out of character. He could have handled things in a calmer way as well, or maybe he could have asked the Bucks staff for help.

As the video went viral, several NBA fans and basketball personalities alike criticized Antetokounmpo for his actions. Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins said, “Giannis full of shit for this!!! Real Talk.” Meanwhile, Montrezl Harrell himself witnessed what the Bucks forward did and shouted at him on the court.

Montrezl Harrell was not pleased when Giannis did that. pic.twitter.com/KBCUgGdC8r — Caden Salvino (@cadens25) November 19, 2022

Others didn’t hide their anger and disappointment at the Greek Freak, with many calling him “Fake humble”–in reference to his image as a down-to-earth athlete who inspired countless people with his rags-to-riches story.

“This was dumb, find a practice facility or take your sore loser self back to Milwaukee,” one Twitter user said.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo should win the NBA Most Valuable P***y (MVP) award for this and he should be fined and disciplined, but No Balls Adam Solver will overlook it cause it’s Sixers,” another one commented.

Another critic said, “Dude [Giannis] needs a reality check. People just trying to do their job and this is how he acts?”

Antetokounmpo has yet to address the issue; however, it will certainly be a major topic moving forward.