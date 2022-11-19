Published November 19, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Giannis Antetokounmpo went viral on Friday after he seemingly vented his frustration on Wells Fargo Center employees after the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers. On the videos circulating online, Giannis was seen pushing a ladder to the ground after he was not allowed to shoot free throws.

Well, at least that was what the said videos painted. Antetokounmpo appeared to be irked at the employees simply trying to do their job and threw the ladder in frustration.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to work on his free throws postgame and threw the Wells Fargo employees ladder to the floor. Bucks lost to the Sixers, 110-102. (via @dem389) pic.twitter.com/wAu05GGYQt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 19, 2022

As expected, there is more to the story than meets the eye. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the weird turn of events started when Sixers forward Montrezl Harrell barked at Giannis Antetokounmpo and stopped him from shooting–even stealing the ball from him so he couldn’t shoot. He allegedly said, “This isn’t f—— Milwaukee.”

A Sixers coaching staff member, identified to be Jordan Love, also reportedly stood between Harrell and Antetokounmpo and told Giannis he couldn’t get the ball and shoot there. A video of the said exchange was actually caught on camera:

Video of Montrezl Harrell taking the ball away while Giannis Antetokounmpo was shooting free throws after the game: 🎥 Mahktar Ndiaye & @joevardonpic.twitter.com/6jACYFTee4 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 19, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo then chose to leave and returned with two balls to get some work done. Apparently, that was the only time when a Wells Fargo Center employee took out a ladder and brought it in front of the hoop to further prevent Giannis.

The Greek Freak asked the man to move the ladder so he could shoot, but the employee was adamant and refused, twice saying no. It was then when Giannis felt disrespected and tried to move the ladder out of the way, though he ended pushing it down instead.

Sure enough, the fact that the ladder fell painted the incident on a bad light. But by the looks of it, that was only an unfortunate moment. Then again, it’s hard not to feel for Giannis with the way Montrezl Harrell and the employees treated him.