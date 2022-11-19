Published November 19, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally addressed the viral moment on Friday that painted him as someone being rude to a Wells Fargo Center employee.

After the Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 110-102, Antetokounmpo made headlines after his seemingly bad treatment towards an arena employee. A viral video showed Giannis pushing a ladder to the ground while the employee was only attempting to do his job following the game. It didn’t sit well with a lot of people, who then criticized the Greek Freak for his actions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to work on his free throws postgame and threw the Wells Fargo employees ladder to the floor. Bucks lost to the Sixers, 110-102. (via @dem389) pic.twitter.com/wAu05GGYQt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 19, 2022

Sure enough, there’s more to the story than what the video showed. Apparently, Sixers forward Montrezl Harrell stole the ball from Giannis and stopped him from shooting while barking at him, telling him it’s not Milwaukee. When Antetokounmpo opted to get his own ball to shoot, it was when the employees put the ladder in front of the hoop.

Sure enough, Giannis felt disrespected by what Harrell and the employees did despite his requests to shoot.

“I never try to disrespect anyone, in any way shape or form. I feel like today was just unfortunate event that took place. I think people did not respect the fact that sometimes players want to get some extra work in. I think it’s unprofessional to kick somebody off the court or take the ball or whatever the case might be. Or put the ladder in front of somebody while he’s trying to do his job. We get paid to do this. They didn’t just pick us. We get paid,” Giannis said of the bizarre turn of events, per The Athletic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo also took issue with Montrezl Harrell’s actions, pointing out that they should have been “more mature” than that. The Bucks forward added that he actually told Harrell they could shoot together, but his proposal was met with defiance.

“We are professional athletes that try to do our job. You can go and ask (Harrell). I offered him to shoot, let’s shoot together. Meanwhile, I don’t understand this because there’s a basket right behind me. There was another basket behind me. And, he chose to come to take my ball, have his coach get in front of me, and kind of bully me away from the court and go to the other basket,” Giannis added.

It remains to be seen what will happen next, but this latest update certainly isn’t a good look for the Sixers.