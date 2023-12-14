Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was furious over the Indiana Pacers' shocking act at the end of their showdown on Tuesday. The Greek Freak was so mad that he even had a heated conversation with Tyrese Haliburton in the end.

Antetokounmpo had a career night after exploding for 64 points in the game, which is the most points he scored in his career and a new single-game record for Milwaukee. The Pacers just had no answer for him as the Bucks secured the dominant 140-126 victory. Naturally after the contest, Giannis was searching for the game ball in which he made history, but unfortunately, Indiana took it.

In his anger, the two-time NBA MVP ran to the Fiserv Forum tunnel in an attempt to retrieve the ball. It looked like Giannis didn't get the ball back then, and so when he returned to the court, he was still furious and had a fiery discussion with Haliburton.

It's unknown what Giannis said, but based on his facial expression, it's certainly not good.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle explained in his postgame presser that they took the ball because it was rookie Oscar Tshiebwe's first official NBA point and that there was some miscommunication on that end. However, considering how physical and chippy the game was throughout–with Aaron Nesmith even hitting Giannis Antetokounmpo with a hard foul late in the contest–it's not surprising why others felt that Indiana purposely took the ball.

The good news for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks is that the security team was able to retrieve the game ball later on.

Considering what happened, though, expect the next meetings between the Bucks and Pacers to be intense. They have two more games scheduled on January 1 and 3, so fans better circle those dates on their calendars.