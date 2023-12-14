Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to cement his status as the franchise's GOAT.

It seems like the Milwaukee Bucks haven't gotten over their loss to the Indiana Pacers in the semifinal of the NBA In-Season Tournament, as in their rematch on Wednesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo made it a point to show that he is, unquestionably, the best player on the court. In a 140-126 win against the Pacers, Antetokounmpo dropped 64 points on 20-28 shooting from the field (24-32 from the foul line), and in doing so, made history for the Bucks franchise.

Not only did the Greek Freak tally his career-high in single-game scoring, reaching over 60 points for the first time in his career, he also made Bucks history by tallying the franchise's best single scoring game, besting the 57 points Michael Redd put up back on November 11, 2006.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, when he gets it going like this, might be the most unstoppable force in the NBA. The Bucks star can get to the rim at will, and on Wednesday night against the Pacers, the likes of Myles Turner and Obi Toppin could do nothing but hope that he misses from close range.

Antetokounmpo scored 40 of his 64 points from the restricted area, which is both a testament to the way the Bucks' offense was humming and how unflappable the Greek Freak was when he got inside position as well as an indictment of the Pacers' lack of defense on the interior. Just to put things in greater perspective, all of Antetokounmpo's 20 made field goals came deep in the paint.

The Bucks star missed just five shot attempts in the paint, and it's not like Milwaukee was raining fire from deep to prevent the Pacers from collapsing on the interior. Milwaukee, as a team, made just seven of 27 threes, so the Pacers, perhaps, could have done a better job in preventing Giannis Antetokounmpo from dominating the way he did on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo now has four of the 10 biggest scoring nights in Bucks history after his dominant night against the Pacers, and at this point, there's simply no reason to expect him to slow down anytime soon, especially when Damian Lillard is around to draw plenty of attention on the perimeter.