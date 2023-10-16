Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made a funny observation about new teammate Damian Lillard after the team's 108-97 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night.

Straightaway, Antetokounmpo said to the media after the game that on the very first play Lillard got the ball, he was double-teamed. Likewise, he couldn't believe that to be the case because it's the preseason, according to ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly.

“I've never seen someone double teamed on the 1st play of the game. It was a surprise. It's a preseason game. Not a playoff game, not a regular season game, not an in-season tournament game… It's insane.”

Lillard got his first bucket in a Bucks uniform yesterday, hitting a three-point shot around the seven-minute mark of the second quarter. He would finish his first game with 14 rebounds, three assists, and two rebounds.

The 33-year-old has had a tumultuous off-season as after playing 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, he requested to be traded, specifically to the Miami Heat. Many months later, he would be traded to the Bucks, teaming up with Antetokounmpo.

Lillard said after the win that it's a winning recipe to pair him with Antetokounmpo and he noticed a flash of that in the preseason, via Azarly.

“He can dominate a game and win you a game… The first couple plays of the game, they trap me, and the guy that I'm releasing the ball to is Giannis. We can do this all night.”

Nonetheless, the two superstars will still iron things out as they have two more preseason games before the Bucks' regular season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 26.