Hypotheticals are no longer the names of the game when discussing the duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee Bucks fans no longer have to fantasize about their lethal one-two punch that perfectly blends with one another since the trade dropped. The two got to play with one another during an NBA Preseason game and they also did it against another legendary player in the league, the Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis.

The duo has been suspected to be the best at their positions during a pick-and-roll set. This was all proven true when they played against the Lakers led by Anthony Davis during the NBA Preseason. Damian Lillard enjoyed every moment of it as they notched the Bucks notched their first win with both stars playing. He outlined how playing with Giannis Antetokounmpo felt in his latest statement, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

“He can dominate a game and win you a game… In the first couple of plays of the game, they trap me, and the guy that I’m releasing the ball to is Giannis. We can do this all night,” Lillard said about how their offense has a lot of options in the Bucks system.

Giannis notched 16 points for the Bucks along with eight rebounds on 15 minutes of play. Lillard, on the other hand, drilled 14 points and got three assists on a limited 22 minutes of playing time. They ended up getting the win with a 108-97 scoreline. Will this go on or are NBA coaches going to find a way to exploit this schematic?