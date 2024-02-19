The Bucks star is one of the oldest players in the All-Star Game.

This season, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was named to his eighth consecutive NBA All-Star Game appearance. He wasn't named to the midseason showcase until his fourth season in the league, but he hasn't looked back since. One of the NBA's elite players, Antetokounmpo is hoping to continue contending for championships. While taking a look at this NBA All-Star Game teammates, Giannis Antetokounmpo came to the realization that he's getting older.

Ahead of the game, Antetokounmpo was recorded telling his All-Star teammates that, “I'm the second oldest guy, it's Dame, me, then y'all.”

That was followed by Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum hilariously telling Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell that he doesn't really consider Damian Lillard and old head like Antetokounmpo said even though he's in the same age range as Antetokounmpo.

Before the game tipped-off, Antetokounmpo pulled Lillard aside telling him, “We're the oldest ones here, we got to beat some kids to win a chip. Come on Dame!”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a point in that the Bucks are going to have to go through younger teams if they want to get to the NBA Finals. The Bucks recently fired head coach Adrian Griffin despite being 30-13 and on the Celtics heels for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They've gone 3-7 since replacing him with Doc Rivers.

The Bucks are currently 35-21 and in third place in the East standings. They are eight and a half games back of the Celtics for first, but only two and half behind the Cavs for second.