Nikola Jokic spoke about what makes Giannis Antetokounmpo so good

The Denver Nuggets got a 113-107 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, and after the win, Nikola Jokic spoke about why he thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo is such a great player.

“I think he's a great competitor,” Nikola Jokic said, via Ryan Blackburn of ESPN. “He wants to win every game. He's playing with such a force, with such a power, will, I want to say. He really wants to win every game, and I think that's what makes him good. Great actually. Every game, whenever we play back in Europe, National Teams, here, All-Star, he wants to win the game.”

It was a hard-fought game between two of the absolute best players in the game, and both players performed really well. Jokic put up a triple double with 25 points, 12 assists and 16 rebounds in the win for the Nuggets. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double, in an effort that ultimately was not enough for the Bucks to get the win on the road against the defending champions.

The Bucks are trying to improve as they transition from David Griffin to Doc Rivers at head coach. There was a feeling that the team was not good enough to achieve its goal of winning a championship with David Griffin at head coach, and the hope is Doc Rivers can help them reach another level. It was a good effort against the Nuggets, but not enough to get a win. The Nuggets are now half of a game back of the top spot in the Western Conference

Up next for the Nuggets is a road game against a strong Oklahoma City Thunder team on Wednesday.