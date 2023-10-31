The Milwaukee Bucks had a big game against the Miami Heat on Monday night, and they unsurprisingly received a big performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo (33 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 12-21 FGM) to guide the Bucks to victory. After the game, Antetokounmpo showed off his Halloween spirit by showing up to his press conference in a hilarious costume.

A few days before Halloween, players began dressing up in their costumes as they arrived at their games, and Antetokounmpo had a Hulk costume he wore as he showed up for Milwaukee's matchup with Miami. Antetokounmpo apparently liked the costume so much that he wore it to his postgame presser, which led to some awesome photos and clips like the one below.

Giannis Antetokounmpo broke out the Hulk costume in the Bucks' postgame press conference 😭pic.twitter.com/zRgbM4fiWC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo was in full Hulk-mode against the Heat in this one, and given how he showed up to the game in this costume, it was pretty fitting. But after the game, it looks like Antetokounmpo didn't want to break out of Hulk-mode just yet, and turned his hilarious costume into an awesome moment at his postgame presser.

The Bucks and Antetokounmpo will have Halloween off, which gives the star forward another chance to wear the costume if he decides to go trick-or-treating on his off day. It's only been a three game sample size, but Antetokounmpo has looked scary good to start the 2023-24 campaign, and this Hulk costume will only make opposing teams more frightened of him. After dominating the Heat on Monday night, Antetokounmpo will look to keep things up when he returns to the court on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.