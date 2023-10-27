The Philadelphia 76ers gave the Milwaukee Bucks a run for their money in their season opener but ultimately lost 118-117 as Damian Lillard dropped 39 on the Sixers in his debut. As we know, one wrong call can change a game in an instant, especially one as close as this. Well, it appears that was the case Thursday evening.

Per the latest L2M report, Giannis Antetokounmpo did foul Tyrese Maxey with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter, yet there was no call. Via Austin Krell:

“According to the L2M report, Giannis Antetokounmpo should have been charged with a shooting foul on Tyrese Maxey with 1:05 to go last night. There was no call made on the play. The controversial self-pass was outside the last 2 minutes and thus was not on the report.”

Brutal for the Sixers. Maxey certainly did his part all night long though, pouring in a team-high 31 points while also dishing out eight assists. Philly did not miss James Harden whatsoever. Giannis meanwhile had an average game for his standards, scoring 23 and grabbing 13 boards while turning the ball over seven times. He was 10 for 22 from the field and just 3 for 9 from the free-throw line.

Officiating has been a consistent problem in the Association for years and it's clearly not going to be any different in 2023-24. There was a point where the Greek Freak clearly traveled and got away with it, too. Regardless, the Sixers won't be out here making excuses and will know their inability to contain Dame proved to be the difference-maker.

Philadelphia is back at it on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.