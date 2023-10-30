The Miami Heat visit the Fiserv Center to take on the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night! With this game, we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Heat-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Heat are 1-2 to begin this season. They won their opening game against the Detroit Pistons, but then lost to the Boston Celtics, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Bam Adebayo is the leading scorer this season. He has scored 22.7 points per game to start the year. Surprisingly, Nikola Jovic is the leading rebounder over Adebayo. Tyler Herro has scored 22.0 points per game to be second on the team. Jimmy Butler is averaging 16.5 points, and 9.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

The Bucks are 1-1 through the first two games. They played a very good game against the Philadelphia 76ers to open up the year, but just lost to the Atlanta Hawks. Damien Lillard had a great game against the 76ers with 39 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. However, he is coming off one of the worst games of his career on Sunday. Lillard scored just six points in the Bucks' lost. Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 24.5 points per game this season, and grabbed 11.5 rebounds.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Bucks Odds

Miami Heat: +5 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -5 (-110)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat have not done a great job scoring, but that is not a surprise. Last season, the Heat were one of the bottom teams in the league when it came to scoring. However, Miami is usually good at defense. The Celtics got the best of them, but the Pistons, and Timberwolves scored just 102, and 106 points, respectively. The Bucks can score, but their ability to score against the Heat will be limited. This is especially true if Lillard, or Giannis have the type of game Lillard had on Sunday.

The good news for the Heat offense is the Bucks allow their opponents to shoot over 50 percent from the floor. They also allow their opponent to shoot over 43 percent from three, which is third-worst in the NBA. The Heat will have a chance to put up some points in this game. If the Heat can put up 110+ points, I think that will be enough to cover the spread.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks showed how good they can be in game one, but they also showed the struggles they might encounter in game two. Lillard and Giannis need to work together if the Bucks want to win. The Bucks do need their role players to contribute, as well. Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Malik Beasley need to have good games. The scoring has to come from everybody. If the Bucks can get everyone to contribute, they will have a good offensive game against a pretty good defensive team.

Final Heat-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Bucks' defense worries me. They allow opponents to shoot very well, which means they give up a lot of uncontested shots. The Heat have a few players that can knock down shots, and they will be good for them. The Bucks are hard to bet against, though. With Lillard, and Giannis, the Bucks are threat to win everytime they take the court. For this game, I like the Heat. The Bucks have played a close game, and they lost by 17. I think the Heat can keep this game close on the road.

Final Heat-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Heat +5 (-110), Under 224.5 (-110)