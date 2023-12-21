Giannis Antetokounmpo finds himself on the Bucks' injury report ahead of Thursday night's game against the Magic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Winners of five consecutive games, the Bucks will put their win streak on the line at home on Thursday night against the Orlando Magic. However, Giannis' status for this game continues to be uncertain, as the Bucks superstar appeared on the team's injury report.

While he was originally listed as questionable to play in this game due to a right midfoot sprain, Antetokounmpo has since had his status upgraded to probable on the team's latest injury report. As a result, it is safe to assume that the two-time MVP will not be missing this important weekday game in Milwaukee.

Currently 20-7 on the season, the Bucks have stepped things up in a big way. They currently find themselves one game back of the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Right behind the Bucks and looking to make up some ground in the standings are the Magic at 16-10 on the season.

So far, the Magic have been one of the most successful teams during the 2023-24 season. Looking like a threat in the East, Orlando already defeated the Bucks 112-97 earlier in November. Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in this game. Damian Lillard did not play in this game for the Bucks.

Given the fact that he was upgraded on the injury report, all signs point towards Giannis being available to play against the Magic. In the event that things go sideways and the superstar is downgraded for this contest, Bobby Portis would see his role increase off the bench, as would Pat Connaughton.

With a win over the Magic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks would extend their win streak to six games before visiting the New York Knicks for two games in Madison Square Garden, including a much-anticipated Christmas Day showdown.