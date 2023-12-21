We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Magic-Bucks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Orlando Magic will head to Wisconsin on the heels of a three-game losing streak to face the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Magic-Bucks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Magic lost 115-106 to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night to drop their third in a row. Initially, it was a close game. But the Magic fell apart in the second quarter. Then, they trailed by 17 going into the fourth quarter. The Magic could not overcome the deficit and eventually lost. Significantly, Franz Wagner led the way with 15 points while shooting 5 for 14. Jalen Suggs had 11 points while shooting 5 for 9. Likewise, Paolo Banchero struggled with 10 points while shooting 2 for 12. Cole Anthony scored 20 points off the bench. Ultimately, the Magic shot 46.1 percent from the field but just 25 percent from the 3-point line. The Magic allowed the Heat to hit 48.2 percent of their shots, including 51.2 percent from the triples.

The Bucks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 132-119 on Tuesday at the Forum. To start, they exploded off to a hot start and led 44-26 after the first quarter. They built a 22-point lead after three quarters. Then, they closed it out out. Damian Lillard led the way with 40 points while shooting 14 for 22, including 7 for 12 from the 3-point line. Also, Khris Middleton added 17 points. Brook Lopez had 14 points. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Bobby Portis went off for 23 points off the bench. Significantly, the Bucks shot 47.2 percent from the field, including 36.7 percent from the triples. The Bucks won despite losing the board battle 52-47. Overall, they had 11 steals and seven blocks.

The Magic defeated the Bucks 112-97 on November 11, 2023. Ultimately, the Bucks lead the all-time series 71-54. But the win by the Magic snapped a 14-game winning streak by the Bucks in the head-to-head series. This is a potential playoff preview, as the Bucks are currently the second seed, while the Magic are the fourth seed.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Bucks Odds

Orlando Magic: +7 (-112)

Milwaukee Bucks: -7 (-108)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic have had a great season and are hoping it can continue. Right now, they are mired in a three-game losing streak and need to snap it, but they will have a tough task on the road.

Banchero leads the way by averaging 20.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. However, he had a bad game last night and will need to take better shots. Wagner led the way last night and averages 19.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. However, the biggest spark has come off the bench from Anthony, who is averaging 15 points per game. The Magic need more from Suggs, who is averaging 12.4 points, and Moritz Wagner, who is averaging 11.6 points per game.

The Magic are average at shooting, ranking 13th in field-goal shooting percentage. Likewise, they are even worse from beyond the arc, ranking 27th from the 3-point line. The Magic also struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 24th from the free-throw line. Also, they are inconsistent on the boards, ranking 18th in rebounds. The Magic also struggle to hold onto the basketball, ranking 24th in turnovers. Also, they are up-and-down on the defensive rim, ranking 13th in blocked shots.

The Magic will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from all over the court. Next, they need to prevent the Bucks from hitting their shots from deep.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks have been good, as expected. Moreover, they keep producing in every conceivable way. The Bucks still have one of the best players in the world, and he keeps producing like a big deal.

Antetokounmpo leads the way with 30.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Also, he is shooting 61.1 percent from the field. The “Greek Freak” continues to produce and is a superstar all over the court. Likewise, Lillard has been a great addition to the Bucks, averaging 26.3 points and seven assists per game. Lillard is shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Also, Lopez is solid, with 13.3 points per game and 59.1 percent shooting. Middleton is averaging 13.3 points while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Likewise, Portis is averaging 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Bucks are one of the best shooting teams in the league, ranking second in field-goal shooting percentage, including third from the triples. Despite this, they struggle from the charity stripe, ranking 21st from the free-throw line. The Bucks are 14th in rebounds, 15th in turnovers, and 11th in blocked shots.

The Bucks will cover the spread if they can continue hitting their shots. Then, they need to avoid turning the ball over.

Final Magic-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Magic can match up with the Bucks. However, they will have tired legs and be on the road. This will impact how this game goes.

Final Magic-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks: -7 (-108)