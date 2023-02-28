Giannis Antetokounmpo went viral on Monday after he said that Kevin Durant should work with him some time so he can teach him how to carry a team instead of joining superteams. It was clearly a joke, though, as the Milwaukee Bucks star was on The Daily Show and was only seemingly asked to read a line.

Unfortunately for him, his joke–regardless if he was asked to read a script or not–didn’t sit well with NFL icon Shannon Sharpe. In the latest episode of Undisputed, Sharpe blasted Antetokounmpo and emphasized that it’s unnecessary criticism.

Sharpe also fired a harsh response on Giannis, highlighting that he didn’t really carry the Bucks alone since he needed both Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton to power Milwaukee to the NBA title. They may not be considered a traditional “superteam,” but for Sharpe, Giannis can’t make the claim that he did everything alone.

“It wasn’t cute and was unnecessary. Remember what you were doing before you traded for Jrue Holiday and before Middleton came of age? You weren’t carrying anything anywhere,” Sharpe said, via Undisputed.

To be fair to Shannon Sharpe, he does make a great point that it’s unnecessary that Giannis Antetokounmpo said that Kevin Durant joke. Even though it’s merely for entertainment, the Bucks star should have known better that it creates unwanted drama and buzz for someone like KD who is just minding his own business.

But for Sharpe, he can’t take away what Antetokounmpo just accomplished. The fact of the matter is he didn’t leave a team when the going gets tough and instead battled it out. No one can win a championship alone for sure, but the thing is, one can take the easy path or the hard route.

Here’s to hoping that KD didn’t get offended by it, though.