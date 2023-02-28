Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant are two of the most athletically and physically gifted players to grace an NBA court. Both are NBA champions and future first-ballot Hall of Famers. But aside from those things, they couldn’t be more different.

Durant has long been criticized for joining other teams to chase titles while Antetokounmpo managed to spearhead a championship squad by sticking with the team that drafted him.

While KD has a more laid-back personality, Giannis is a dad joke connoisseur and showcased his skill set during a recent appearance on The Daily Show. Acting host Hasan Minhaj urged him to send a message to Kevin Durant, who recently joined the Phoenix Suns to form a new title contender. Antetokounmpo stared at the camera while smirking and jokingly offered to train with him to teach him how to “carry” his own title team.

“You keep joining superteams to win an NBA title,” said Giannis to Durant. “How about we work out together some time so I can teach you how to carry your own team?”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Giannis to Kevin Durant: “You keep joining superteams to win an NBA title…how about we work out together some time so I can teach you how to carry your own team” 😱

pic.twitter.com/K6sPld0xvt — Guru (@DrGuru_) February 28, 2023

While it is a comedy news show and the line was delivered in jest, we all know jokes are half-meant. Kevin Durant isn’t one to let on-air or online swipes go, either.

There’s no doubt he’ll eventually catch wind of Giannis’ slight. The question becomes whether KD will responds on Twitter, via a burner, or let’s his play do the talking the next time they face off. The Bucks take on the Suns on March 14th, well after Durant is expected to make his return from injury. Circle that date, folks.