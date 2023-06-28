It appears that Jevon Carter is about to test the waters of NBA free agency, as he is reportedly declining his player option worth $2.24 million for the 2023-24 NBA season with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter will decline his $2.24 million player option for the 2023-24 season and become an unrestricted free agent, a league source told @hoopshype. Carter, a strong defender, shot 42.1 percent from 3-point range in 81 regular-season games played.”

Carter is coming off his best season to date in the NBA. He was an integral part of the Bucks' supporting cast in the 2022-23 NBA campaign during which he posted career-highs in points, assists, rebounds, and minutes. In 81 games played for the Bucks last season, the former West Virginia Mountaineers star averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 22.3 minutes per game. It was the first time he saw the floor for at least 20 minutes per contest. Although Milwaukee struck out of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Carter's stock benefited from the Bucks' strong play in the regular season.

Carter is a dependable outside shooter and a defensive asset who can apply pressure on opposing guards and disrupt passing plays. He should be able to generate significant interest in the free-agent market, with the Bucks still having the potential to bring him back.

The Bucks signed Carter in 2022 after he was released by the Brooklyn Nets. He arrived in the NBA in 2018 when he was taken in the second round (32nd overall) in that year's draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.