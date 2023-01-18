Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, who are both dealing with injuries, could return soon for the Milwaukee Bucks, per Shams Charania.

“There is optimism that both Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and Khris (Middleton) will be back in the lineup on Saturday in Cleveland,” Charania said.

Jrue Holiday has played well for Milwaukee amid their absences. But the Bucks will still be better off with Giannis and Middleton in the rotation.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with knee soreness. He’s enjoyed a superb season once again for Milwaukee, averaging 31 points per game to go along with 12 rebounds and 5 assists per contest.

Meanwhile, Khris Middleton has missed a significant amount of time this season due to various injuries. He’s currently rehabbing with the Bucks’ G-League team in hopes of returning soon. His timetable is a bit more uncertain than Giannis Antetokounmpo, so it will be interesting to see if he can play on Saturday.

The Bucks need Middleton on the floor. They have labored in terms of shooting the basketball throughout the year. Milwaukee has overcome their shooting woes as a result of their deep roster, but Middleton’s prowess from long-range cannot be overlooked.

Milwaukee could ultimately turn to the trade market to address their needs. But the return of Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be pivotal for the Bucks moving forward. They have battled for the top spot in the Eastern Conference throughout the season.

The Bucks are hopeful that they can catch the Boston Celtics and take control of the conference.