The Milwaukee Bucks are silencing the skeptics after a slow start and are one win away from a Sin City trip. A win over the Orlando Magic in the NBA Cup quarterfinals would secure a spot in the Las Vegas-based Final Four. Thankfully, the most recent injury updates on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are very encouraging.

Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy), Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery), and MarJon Beauchamp (Left Hamstring Tendinopathy) were upgraded to probable by the Bucks. Chris Livingston (Left Ankle Sprain) is still unavailable but Doc Rivers should have enough to work with against a misfiring Magic squad missing two All-Stars.

Unfortunately for hoops fans hoping for a postseason preview on TNT, the Magic's rotations will be missing Paola Banchero and Franz Wagner. The winner of the Milwaukee versus Orlando matchup will face either the New York Knicks or Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Cup semifinals on December 14.

The Bucks are benefitting from another Giannis Antetokounmpo for NBA MVP campaign going into the holiday season. The 30-year-old is carrying the Bucks (12-11) back into contention while averaging 32.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. Antetokounmpo is shooting 61.1% from the field and Milwaukee (6th) is making a run up the Eastern Conference standings.

The Bucks locked up a spot in the NBA's newest elimination bracket thanks to Antetokounmpo's spectacular 34 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and one steal performance against the Brooklyn Nets. Middleton helped out with 11 points and six assists. A win over the Magic (17-9) would move Milwaukee another game closer to a top-four seed.

Middleton (33% 3PA) is trying to recreate some championship magic after suffering through two ankle surgeries. Rehabbing was not easy for the now 33-year-old averaging 11 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in two games played. He has averaged approximately 15 points, 4.5 rebounds, and five assists over the last two seasons (88 games played). The Bucks will need the three-time All-Star to settle in soon to have a chance at bringing home a new trophy.