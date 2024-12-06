Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the best players in the NBA over the past decade. At just 30 years old, Giannis has already won two NBA MVP Awards and been selected to eight All-Star teams. The two-time MVP recently admitted that he wants to win the award once again, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

“Yeah, that definitely might put tears in my eyes,” Antetokounmpo said of potentially winning a third MVP. “I do want to be part of that conversation. It lets me know I was able to help my team, carry my team, solidified [us as a team]. I’m not gonna lie, it definitely means something to me.”

Some players opt to say that winning the MVP does not matter too much to them. Giannis was brutally honest, though, making it clear that winning the MVP means a lot to him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo playing at elite level in 2024-25 season

Although Antetokounmpo has dealt with some injury trouble this season, he has played at an elite level while on the floor. He is currently averaging a league leading 32.6 points per game as of this story's writing. Giannis is also recording 11.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per outing.

The Bucks have been fairly inconsistent. They are just 11-10 as of this story's writing. With Giannis leading the way, though, one has to imagine that Milwaukee will be able to contend for a postseason spot. Milwaukee is currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

As for the NBA MVP, Antetokounmpo will have plenty of competition. Nikola Jokic is in the middle of another terrific campaign, while Jayson Tatum is hoping to win his first MVP. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is also leading an Oklahoma City Thunder team that is in first place in a competitive Western Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers suggest that he will earn serious MVP consideration, although he understands that earning the award will be a challenge.

“At this point in my career, I had the conversation with my brother, I was like, man, it’s crazy to me,” Antetokounmpo added during his conversation with Yahoo Sports. “I had just come to a realization that I might never win another MVP. I’m having better years than the years I won it. But hey, the league is improving, guys are playing very, very well.”

Will Antetokounmpo win his third NBA MVP Award during 2024-25 season?

Voter fatigue could become an issue for Giannis, but the same can be said for Jokic. After all, the two superstars have won a total of five MVP awards since 2018.

Of course, Antetokounmpo's primary focus is still on helping the Bucks win games. He wants to do that above anything else on the basketball floor. With that being said, Giannis seemingly understands that an MVP campaign would surely help Milwaukee play at a consistent and competitive level throughout the season.

So will Giannis Antetokounmpo win his third career MVP award during the 2024-25 season? Well, anything can happen and it still is only December. Only time will tell whether or not he will win the award. The Bucks' final standings result will probably factor into the question as well.

Nevertheless, it seems as if Giannis will have a realistic chance of winning the award once again this season.