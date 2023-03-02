Nikola Jokic has been playing some outstanding basketball yet again this season. The fact that the Denver Nuggets are sitting at first in a ruthless Western Conference is a clear testament to this fact. At the moment, Jokic could be in line to win his third MVP title in a row. Not so fast, though. For his part, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst firmly believes that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a thing or two to say about that.

Windhorst isn’t exactly throwing shade at Jokic here. However, the renowned NBA guru firmly believes that Giannis has just done so much for the Bucks this season that he’s more deserving of the MVP title than Jokic:

“What he’s done on both ends of the court this year is so impressive,” Windhorst said. “He’s not been a hundred percent healthy. … It’s not a comparison to Jokic. This guy does so much for his team at both ends of the court. We’ve rarely seen this in the history of the league.”

Windy then talked about how Giannis, who himself has been dealing with a slew of injuries, has still been able to lead his team to the top seed in the East. This is despite the fact that the Bucks are themselves struggling with injuries. Khris Middleton is still under a heavy minutes restriction, while key role players such as Joe Ingles and Jae Crowder are still on the mend.

Windhorst then had to throw the mighty Boston Celtics into the conversation. Before the break All-Star break, Giannis and Co. took down the Jayson Tatum and Co. as the Bucks flexed their collective muscles all over the defending Eastern Conference champs:

“The Celtics haven’t done anything but win,” Windy said. “The Celtics have been in first place since October, and they’re still playing great. And they just walked down by the Bucks because Giannis is driving that train.”

"This guy does so much for his team at both ends of the court…he had my vote two weeks ago, he's got my vote today." Brian Windhorst on Giannis Antetokounmpo deserving MVP credit 🗣pic.twitter.com/FGoucK9wqo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 2, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo has himself won the Most Valuable Player trophy twice in his career. Like Jokic, Giannis did it in back-to-back seasons as well. Right now, though, Brian Windhorst is adamant that this year’s title is headed back to Milwaukee.