By the numbers, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most prolific scorer in the NBA. According to StatMuse, the seven-time All-Star leads the league in points per minute, with 0.97.

Most points per minute this season: .97 — Giannis

.94 — Joel

.91 — Luka

.89 — Dame pic.twitter.com/tBWdiT6gKl — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 2, 2023

Interestingly, Giannis averages 31.3 points per game, fourth in the league behind Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (32.3).

That the Greek Freak is such a prodigious scorer is no longer a surprise, given 28.7 points per game over the last six seasons. However, despite being a two-time MVP and 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, Antetokounmpo has only continued to improve, notching a career-high scoring average in what is now his 10th season.

It makes one wonder if voters have experienced a bit of Giannis fatigue in MVP discussions considering how rarely his name has been mentioned despite his dominance on both ends of the floor.

For comparison’s sake, Denver Nuggets center Jokic — the current frontrunner for the 2023 NBA MVP Award — is ranked 19th in the NBA in points per game (24.6), tied with young Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

Still, Joker is the only player in the league averaging a triple-double, as he also averages 11.7 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game. Surprisingly, he also leads the league in defensive box plus-minus (4.5).

Nonetheless, while Antetokounmpo currently enjoys a status as one of the faces of the league, perhaps he deserves even more praise and recognition. There simply have not been many players in the league to dominate on his level, and though players seem to only grow more skilled, it seems as if few will be able to in the future.