At just 28 years old, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has won almost every NBA accolade. He has two MVPs, six All-Star appearances, a Defensive Player of the Year award, six All-NBA nominations, and, most importantly, a championship to his name. The Greek Freak has a Hall of Fame resume well before his 30th birthday. So Antetokounmpo put the NBA on notice last week when he admitted that he believes he can raise his level of play to an even higher notch, per The Athletic’s Eric Nehm:

“Do I think I’m better this year? One hundred percent. Do I believe I’ve shown it? No. But it’s very scary to me because every day I go back home, I’m like, ‘Holy sh*t. I still, I know that I have more.'”

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his tenth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks. He’s averaging 31.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 39 appearances this season. Antetokounmpo is struggling to score the ball efficiently from the field in 2022-23, at least by his standards — his current 53.4% field-goal percentage is his lowest since the 207-18 campaign.

Considering Antetokounmpo’s aforementioned efficiency woes this season, it’s easy to see why he believes that he has room for improvement in his overall game. Expect his field-goal percentage to rise to approximately his average over the previous four years (56.3%) by the end of the regular season. Antetokounmpo is too much of a dominant paint-oriented scorer for his shooting percentage to be hovering around the low 50s.