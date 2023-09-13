It's no secret that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't the greatest free-throw shooter. That's why he jumps at every chance to practice his shooting from the charity stripe, especially after a bad game. Last season, The Greek Freak was 4 for 15 from the line against the Philadelphia 76ers in November and proceeded to head back out after the contest and take some more shots. But, that wasn't so easy when a Sixers staffer had a ladder out and was supposedly trying to fix something with the net.

In a recent appearance on the 48 Minutes Podcast on Bleav Network, Giannis explained the altercation:

“I took two balls, I went out there and there was this guy that saw me coming and put the ladder… I went to him, I said, ‘Can you please move the ladder?' And he's like, ‘No!' I said, ‘Sir, literally I have two more free throws.' … The crazy thing when I pushed it… [my wife] Mariah kinda backed up because [my son] Liam was right there… can you imagine if it hit Liam in the head, I couldn't live with that.”

Yikes. That would've been a scary situation if his son got hit by the ladder. The video went viral, for what it's worth. Here's another look:

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a career 70.8% free-throw shooter. That's not awful, but in 2022-23 he drained just 64.5 of his freebies. If he honestly had just two more free throws left, it's pretty petty of that staffer to get in his way.

The Bucks aren't in Philly until February. We'll see if Antetokounmpo is welcomed with some boos.