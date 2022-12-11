By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo practiced his free throws on an opponent’s home court once again, but fortunately this time, no ladder was hurt.

While a ladder was spotted, both sides were quite patient compared to the previous incident.

On Friday after the Bucks’ narrow 106-105 win over the Dallas Mavericks on the road, Giannis was photographed returning to the court to shoot some freebies. He was 7-of-10 from the field during the game, but clearly, he was not satisfied with his decent outing from the charity stripe.

What made the moment viral, though, was the American Airlines Arena worker seen on the photo when the Greek Freak was practicing. The said man was holding a ladder while waiting for Antetokounmpo to finish his work.

Giannis just rubbing it in lol pic.twitter.com/D19LvnUHKB — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) December 10, 2022

Of course fans were quick to compare it to the incident in Philly when Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen (accidentally) pushing a ladder to the ground after the arena workers at Wells Fargo Center disrupted him from his shooting.

While more details about the incident has emerged–including how Montrezl Harrell tried to force Giannis out of the court and how the workers allegedly only put the ladder when the Bucks star started practicing–many still see it as an out-of-character moment for Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to work on his free throws postgame and threw the Wells Fargo employees ladder to the floor. Bucks lost to the Sixers, 110-102. (via @dem389) pic.twitter.com/wAu05GGYQt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 19, 2022

Fortunately this time, it doesn’t look like Antetokounmpo’s antics irked anyone from the Mavs or their staff. It would have been a bit understandable if someone took offense with what he did since some could argue that he’s rubbing salt onto Dallas’ injury considering the home team lost because of free throws.