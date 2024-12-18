The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder to become NBA Cup champions, and that means every player was awarded $500,000. Some players had already shared what they would do with the money when they won, and Giannis Antetokounmpo shared where all his money was going.

“I gotta go Christmas shopping, and a happy kid on the way, diapers are expensive, so the money's already gone,” Antetokounmpo said.

That's a great answer from Antetokounmpo, and that's most likely where his money will be going, especially with Christmas just around the corner. Before the game, Damian Lillard shared what he'd do with the money if the Bucks won.

“I've been doing this a long time, so when I get it, I ain't gonna just blow it or go crazy,” Lillard said. “I'm gonna probably go to the support staff, the training staff. The people that come in every day all day when we get to go home and try to do something to support them.”

Both Lillard and Antetokounmpo have good ideas, and whoever ends up getting a piece of the money will be satisfied. The most important is that the Bucks won, and they have extra motivation going into the rest of the regular season.

Giannis Antetkounmpo leads Bucks to NBA Cup win

The Bucks had a convincing win against the Thunder, taking control of the game in the second half on both sides of the ball. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo did most of the work, but the role players also heavily contributed to getting them the win. After the game, Lillard sent a message to the critics of the Bucks early in the season.

“We've shown the team we started the season as is not the team that we are now,” Lillard said via ESPN. “And it was never who we truly were. Just got off to a tough start.”

The Bucks started the season 2-8, and there was some panic from outside of the Bucks organization as trade rumors started to float around. Meanwhile, the Bucks stayed calm and rallied, and now they're 14-11. The team has always had talent, but it wasn't coming together at the beginning of the season. Fast forward, and their chemistry looks way better, and they also got Khris Middleton back from injury. Before the season started, the Bucks were supposed to be one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference alongside the Boston Celtics. For the past few weeks, they've looked like the team that everyone expected them to be.