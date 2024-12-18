The Milwaukee Bucks (14-11) continued their resurgence on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, vanquishing the young Oklahoma City Thunder (20-5) to capture the 2024 NBA Cup. Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a triple-double of 26 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists on his way to tournament MVP honors, but it was the champions' defense that especially made a statement.

Holding one of the best teams in the league to a meager 33.7 percent from the floor and just 15.6 percent from 3-point land showcases the Bucks' toughness and intensity. They stifled Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC, winning by an eye-opening score of 97-81. Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard can erupt at any given time, and they will need to if this franchise is going to hang another banner in 2025, but having the ability to succeed in a slugfest is essential.

The Bucks directly answered the questions that many fans have about them, altering the narrative they originally created through their inconsistent play. The season has not even reached the halfway point yet, but the NBA world is taking notice of this team's massive growth.

Bucks get their due for standout showing in NBA Cup Championship

“The turnaround that the Bucks have had this past month is insane,” @_SchuZ_ posted on X. “Major props to them for figuring it out this quickly.”Milwaukee lost eight of its first 10 games and did not inspire much confidence regarding its long-term prospects. Doc Rivers was lambasted, and the on-court chemistry between the squad's two star players was again doubted. When the NBA Cup commenced, though, the issues started to diminish.

The Bucks garnered tremendous momentum for themselves during the second edition of the in-season tournament, going a perfect 7-0 in group play and the knockout round. Although some liken the NBA Cup to March Madness in the NCAA, Milwaukee was not interested in penning a Cinderella Story.

“Vegas finally found winners who didn’t need luck,” @RabbNawaz declared. “The Bucks really came to Vegas and showed everyone who's boss, taking home that 2024 NBA Cup like it was made for them,” @THE_DANK_STUFF posted.

Tuesday' performance was so convincing that some people are ready to insert Milwaukee right back into the championship conversation. “This will happen again in June,” @aidanthomas_15 predicted after the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo and company still have plenty left to prove before they are considered the Boston Celtics' equal, but they made a significant step forward in front of a lively crowd in T-Mobile Arena.

The Bucks will strive for another big victory when they roll into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to face the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (23-4) on Friday night.