The 2024 NBA Cup championship belongs to the Milwaukee Bucks. Although some were surprised, Bucks point guard Damian Lillard wasn't shocked in the slightest. He explained after the game that growth is an important element of every team.



“We've shown the team we started the season as is not the team that we are now,” Lillard said via ESPN. “And it was never who we truly were. Just got off to a tough start.”



Lillard finished with 23 points, four rebounds, and four assists. On the flip side, his teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo had a memorable performance. He had a 29-point, 19-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double. The dynamic duo led Milwaukee to the second NBA Cup championship since its inception.



However, this win is a monumental win for the Bucks, considering where they started. They began the year with a 2-8 record. Although they dealt with a slew of injuries, their struggle wasn't expected. Many thought that a duo of Lillard and Antetokounmpo would do the trick.

Damian Lillard reveals NBA Cup success is who the Bucks are

Regardless of their rocky start, they went on the right track. When the NBA Cup tournament play opened, they adopted a philosophy. Lillard explained the Bucks ‘unfinished business' heading into tournament play and for the duration of those games. After Milwaukee won group play, they advanced to the quarterfinals.



They made quick work of the Orlando Magic and then the Atlanta Hawks in the semifinals. Afterward, it was preparing to play the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have the best record in the Western Conference, along with the top defense in the league. While the game itself was a defensively-oriented one, the Bucks proved to be too much to handle.



Fans went wild over the Bucks dominant NBA Cup performance. With all of that said, Lillard views this as who they are as a team. A gritty defensive team, with one of the best one-two punches in the entire league. Plus, their veteran and championship experience makes them a tough matchup on a nightly basis.

The Bucks have climbed their way back to the No. 5 seed in the standings. They're 14-11 on the season and won 10 of their last 12. Funny enough, assistant coach Darvin Ham has never lost an NBA Cup game, dating back to his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. They won the inaugural championship and now helped the Bucks secure their first.

Regardless of the funny circumstance, one of the top duos in the league is heating up at the right time. Sustaining the success for the rest of the season could prove difficult, but Lillard thinks otherwise.