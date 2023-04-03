A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Depending on where you stand, the MVP race in the 2022-23 NBA season is either a two-man race between Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid or a three-man race involving those same two behemoths and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For former Bucks point guard Brandon Jennings, there’s only one — Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“34 deserves MVP because guys around him get better. Jrue, Bobby and Brook be hoopingggg look at the numbers and demeanor,” Jennings tweeted after Giannis Antetokoinmpo and the Bucks took care of business Sunday night in a 117-104 win over Embiid and the Sixers at home.

Antetokounmpo pummeled the Sixers for a monster stat line consisting of 33 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 13-for-17 from the field. He shined more than Embiid, who also came up with a productive performance (28 points, nine rebounds, five assists) but not enough to eclipse what Giannis Antetokounmpo did for his team.

Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis, and Brook Lopez are all great players on their own, but Giannis Antetokounmpo surely raises the floor and ceiling of the Bucks, all things considered. The gravity he attracts and the mismatches he generates when he’s on the floor make it easier for his teammates to find their shots. The same can be said about Jokic and Embiid, thus the intriguing race for the league’s MVP award.

In any case, the only true goal for Giannis Antetokounmpo this season is leading the Bucks to another NBA title.

Coming up next for Milwaukee is a date with the Washington Wizards on the road on Tuesday.