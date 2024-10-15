Giannis Antetokounmpo was involved in another technical foul, this time called on him. He picked up the early technical in the Milwaukee Bucks' preseason game against the Chicago Bulls. After Bulls guard Josh Giddey went up strong for a block but came up empty, his arms were tied up with Antetokounmpo. In response, Giannis flailed his arms to free himself and escape from Giddey. The refs must've viewed his reaction as excessive.

Last week with the Bucks, LeBron James got a technical after getting tied up on a drive to the hoop with Giannis and Bobby Portis on his shot attempt. LBJ complained to the refs and heard the whistle.

Perhaps the NBA's referees are setting the tone early with technicals to keep the superstars acting in line?

Where do the Bucks fit in the Eastern Conference?

Khris Middleton still has not played in the preseason. Head coach Doc Rivers seems to continue to kick the can down the road on when to expect him to be back on the court, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Probably not Chicago, so we’re hopeful of Dallas and if not we’re not that concerned by it,” Rivers said.

Milwaukee will need a spark off the bench besides Bobby Portis. Several young players, like Andre Jackson Jr., AJ Green and MarJon Beauchamp, are vying for minutes, but all are limited by a lack of experience. Can they grow and find cohesion in one season?

Then again, how much depth do you need when you have two of the NBA's most dynamic scorers in Damian Lillard and Antetokounmpo? Taurean Prince gives them an excellent frontcourt defender. Gary Trent Jr. can do everything Pat Beverley did and then some. Get Middleton healthy again and this team should have no problem winning at least 50 games.

Rivers has been courting Rajon Rondo to join the team's coaching staff, although the former Boston Celtics great has a more methodical approach, per ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

“There's a lot of factors that go into coaching,” Rondo said. “You just can't say, I'm going to be a coach, and then everything works out, and that's how it happens. So certain personalities have to mesh, [and there's] a lot of sacrifice. There are certain things that I'm learning. The morning meetings, the amount of hours you're spending watching film, it's a lot.”

The Milwaukee Bucks' regular season begins on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m. EST.