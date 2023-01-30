Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t hide his delight after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo exploded for 50 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in the contest as the Bucks destroyed the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans, 135-110. Making things even better, Giannis shot an efficient 20-of-26 from the field, including three of his four 3-point attempts.

Thirty of Antetokounmpo’s 50 points actually came from the painted area. It is the 10th time in his career that he has scored at least 30 on the paint, making him only the second player in the play-by-play era to do so. Shaquille O’Neal was the only other NBA star to achieve the insane feat, per ESPN Stats & Info.

After putting on an incredible show at home in Fiserv Forum, Antetokounmpo took to Twitter to react to his big game, saying “Welcome to the FreakShow.”

Welcome to the FreakShow🤪 pic.twitter.com/obCeyYvJsE — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 30, 2023

The home fans certainly enjoyed the show, and everyone would surely want to see Giannis Antetokounmpo put on another “Freakshow.” Who doesn’t want to see him dominate on the basketball court, take over the paint and just score with ease?

Giannis is actually averaging 41-13-5 in his last three games since returning from injury, and by the looks of it, he’s not going to stop any time soon. The Bucks play again on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets and then take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. They cap off the week on Saturday with a meeting with the Miami Heat.