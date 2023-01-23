Milwaukee Bucks fans had a lot of anticipation surrounding Monday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons. It’s not exactly a marquee matchup for the mighty Bucks, but the fact that both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were initially tagged as probable to make their respective return to action in this one had Milwaukee supporters at the edge of their seats. True enough, the fans will now get their wish granted.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton injury status vs. Pistons

With less than two hours to go before tip-off, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has confirmed that he expects both of his stars to suit up against Detroit.

Giannis is coming off a five-game injury layoff due to a sore left knee. It took him some time to recover, but the former back-to-back MVP is finally healthy enough to take the floor for the second-seeded Bucks.

Middleton, on the other hand, has just been riddled with injury this whole season. Monday’s contest against the Pistons will be just his eighth game of the season for the Bucks. He has now recovered from a right knee injury, and fans are just hoping that he remains on the court for an extended period this time around. Nevertheless, given his recent injury woes, it would not be surprising if Khris is placed on some sort of minutes limit in his first game back — and perhaps beyond.

Jrue Holiday has been on an absolute tear of late, and he will be relieved to know that he is set to get his star teammates back in the mix. Holiday did win the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week award with Giannis and Middleton sidelined, but be that as it may, this recent development is sure to put a smile on Jrue’s (weary?) face.