The Milwaukee Bucks continued their turnaround with a big win, 110-102, to advance to the championship game of the NBA Cup on Tuesday. It's been quite the rebound of the Bucks who started out the season 2-8. The team has looked more like the contender many thought the Bucks would be, and following the win, Giannis Antetokounmpo gave his thoughts about the win and the current state of the team.

“We got stops, that was the most important thing down the stretch. . .they were feeling very comfortable getting to their spots. We were able to disrupt their offense,” Antetokounmpo said. “Offensively for us, we were moving the ball, we were playing team basketball getting to our spots.”

“We trust one another now, we play together. There's no more hero-ball. I think in the beginning of the season we tried to do it by ourselves,” Antetokounmpo continued. “The moment we figured out we have to play as a team, we got to move the ball as a team, we got to play together, we've changed our season around but we've got to keep going. The job's not done so far, we got 55 games left. We just got to keep playing together, and hopefully we can keep getting better.”

Including the Bucks' NBA Cup semifinal win over the Hawks, they have now won 12 of their last 15 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a near triple double of 32 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in the Bucks' win.

Bucks continue season turnaround

In recent weeks, the Bucks have looked more like the contending team they were supposed to be when the season began. They got a little help on the injury front with the return of Khris Middleton who had been sidelined to start the year.

The Bucks are 8-2 in their last ten games and have shot up in the Eastern Conference standings. They are currently 14-11 overall and are occupying the sixth seed in the East standings. With plenty of season left to play, the Bucks can still climb higher in the standings.

On the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging a league-leading 32.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 61.2 percent shooting from the field, 17.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 61.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The other half of the Bucks' superstar duo, Damian Lillard, has been averaging 25.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 45.4 percent shooting from the field, 37.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92 percent shooting from the free-throw line.