Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton is set to return and make his season debut against the Boston Celtics on Friday night, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Expand Tweet

Middleton has not played at all during the 2024-25 season due to undergoing surgery on both ankles this past offseason. Originally said to be ready for the start of the season, Middleton's return was delayed significantly due to setbacks and consistent pain pertaining to his ankle injuries.

After recently ramping up his individual activities in the middle of November, Middleton was cleared for 5-on-5 play over the last week and has participated in scrimmages during practice with the Bucks. With Middleton feeling 100 percent healthy again, he will take the court for the first time in seven months when Milwaukee hits the road to take on the Celtics.

In 11 seasons with the Bucks, Middleton has averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 712 games. He has made the All-Star Game three different times during his tenure with Milwaukee and was instrumental in their championship run in 2021.

Although the Bucks got off to a rough start this season without Middleton on the court, they have been one of the hottest teams in the league since. Milwaukee has won nine of its last 11 games and was on a seven-game win streak prior to Wednesday night's 119-104 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Bucks are now 11-10 on the season and two full games back of the New York Knicks for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have been the driving forces of this team's success in recent weeks, as Giannis has solidified himself as a favorite for the league's MVP award.

Middleton returning to the lineup for the Bucks provides this team with a sense of comfort on the wing, something they haven't had all season. Even with Taurean Prince leading the league in three-point shooting percentage, the Bucks have received minimal offensive production out on the wing. While it will take time for him to ease himself back, Middleton's presence should have a positive impact on Antetokounmpo, Lillard, and the Bucks' offense as a whole.

It is expected that Middleton will see a strict minutes restriction against Boston on Friday night and in Milwaukee's next several games.

The Bucks went 4-0 in NBA Cup group play and will play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night in Milwaukee with a trip to Las Vegas on the line. Middleton will be a key upgrade for the Bucks in their quest to win the NBA Cup.