The Bucks found themselves down big against the Blazers, but the rallied to win sparking a social media post from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference so far to start this season, but it’s clear they’re still working through some kinks on the heels of the Damian Lillard trade. On Sunday, they found themselves trailing the Portland Trail Blazers by 26 points before rallying to a 108-102 win. After the game, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo took to social media to proclaim how proud he was of his team after the comeback win.

I’m extremely proud of the group tonight. No matter if we face adversity we can come back and win the game. That’s a good habit we are building now 💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Qutr9doMqM — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 27, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks found themselves down by 26 points, 81-55, early in the third quarter. From that point on, they outscored the Blazers 58-21 to pull off the victory. Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 33 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, one steal and three blocked shots. He shot 11-21 from the field and 11-18 from the free throw line.

On the season, Antetokounmpo has been playing a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 29.7 points per game, 10.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 59.9 percent shooting from the field, 23.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 63.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

When the Bucks acquired Damian Lillard prior to the start of the season, he was expected to form a new Big 3 alongside Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Middleton is currently injured and missed Sunday’s game.

The Bucks are currently 12-5 and essentially tied with the Orlando Magic record-wise for second place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are a mere one game behind the Boston Celtics for first place. Only time will tell if they become the championship contender many thought they would be.