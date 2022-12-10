By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

NBA free agent big man Enes Freedom recently stated that he’d like to get in the ring against Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo at some point. The former back-to-back MVP has never taken the time to respond to Freedom’s blatant challenge. Well, not until now.

Giannis was recently asked by a reporter about Freedom’s call-out, to which the Bucks talisman responded in the most savage way possible:

“Nah, he doesn’t want that smoke,” Giannis replied.

Giannis loves cracking jokes — perhaps a little too much — but he seemed to be dead serious here. Antetokounmpo was actually smiling before being asked the question, but it’s as if his mood instantly changed the second he heard Freedom’s name. The Bucks superstar responded with a straight face as he unequivocally turned down Enes’ challenge. Giannis then quickly shut down the subject by taking another question.

Enes Freedom has come out with his fair share of controversial comments through the years, and it seems that Giannis is well aware of this man’s modus operandi. Antetokounmpo is having none of it and he has no intention of indulging Freedom’s clout-chasing. Giannis clearly doesn’t even want to give him the time of day.

Be that as it may, it’s hard not to imagine these two dudes going at it in the ring — be it in a boxing match or in the WWE. The latter, in particular, would be very interesting, to say the least, with both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Enes Freedom potentially being a perfect fit in the world of professional wrestling.