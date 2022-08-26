While the NBA is in complete hibernation mode this offseason, two of the league’s best players were waging war against each other for flag and country on the FIBA stage. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, the combined owners of the last four NBA MVP trophies, were going head-to-head as the former’s Team Greece took on Team Serbia in a heated Basketball World Cup qualifier.

Jokic was his usual stat sheet-stuffing self as he finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead Serbia to a 100-94 win over Greece in overtime. Antetokounmpo’s side may have lost the game, but he did win the individual battle with a 40-point eruption that fell just short of getting his team over the hump.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did EVERYTHING he could for Greece, but they fall short vs. Serbia 😳 40 points

8 rebounds

5 assists

2 steals 14-of-25 FG

2-of-7 3PT

10-of-14 FT pic.twitter.com/UrYy3rkGTz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 25, 2022

Giannis didn’t let the loss dishearten him or his team’s spirit. The Bucks superstar took to Twitter with a short but strong message to rally Team Greece after the loss.

Keep up the fight. 💪🏾😤🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/YvGHCrjuuv — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) August 25, 2022

While nothing beats the thrill of the NBA playoffs when it comes to basketball, the lead up to the FIBA World Cup certainly brings its own level of intensity. Seeing players outside of their usual team colors and alongside different comrades is a refreshing change of pace to watch for any hoops fan.

🇷🇸 Jokic: 29 PTS | 8 REB | 6 AST 🇬🇷 Giannis: 40 PTS | 8 REB | 5 AST The first National Team battle between 2 of the best players in the world didn't disappoint 💯#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/zSxYOqPcVb — FIBA Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) August 25, 2022

With such high level of players competing on the world stage, Team USA’s reign atop the rest of the globe will likely be challenged by some of these international rosters stacked not just with NBA-level talent up and down the roster, but with MVP-caliber players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic ready to rock the established hierarchy.